What do Singaporeans want from Budget 2023?

SINGAPORE: Budget 2023 will be announced on Tuesday (Feb 14) and Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong dangled the prospect of it as his “Valentine’s Day present” to all Singaporeans.

So how does the average citizen hope to benefit?

In this week's Heart of the Matter podcast, Steven Chia asks three guests - one from each generation - about their wishlist. Our guests for this episode were: Benny Koh, 26, June Yong, 42 and William Wan, 76.

Here are some things they said:

Benny Koh is a software engineer in a tech company and he is hoping to buy a residential property and start a family soon. He said he has delayed his plans to marry because he is unable to afford a down payment for a Housing Board resale flat and the current Build-to-Order (BTO) flat wait time is too long for him.