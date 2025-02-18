Budget 2025: S$5 billion top-up to Changi Airport Development Fund among measures to grow Singapore economy

SINGAPORE: A S$5 billion top-up to a fund to develop Changi Airport and a S$3 billion boost to improve productivity are among new measures to grow Singapore's economy.

Singapore cannot afford to outbid major economies and will need to set aside sufficient resources to maximise its competitive strengths, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during his Budget 2025 speech in parliament on Tuesday (Feb 18).

He announced a S$3 billion (US$2.2 billion) top-up to the National Productivity Fund, which was established in 2010 to support initiatives to improve productivity and train workers. This follows a S$4 billion top-up announced in Budget 2023.

There will also be more investments in research and development (R&D) to the tune of about S$1 billion.

These include a new national semiconductor R&D fabrication facility and a refresh of the public biosciences and medtech research infrastructure in the one-north area in Singapore's southwest.

Mr Wong, who is also finance minister, described R&D efforts as crucial in powering “innovation and technology engines”.

The government has consistently invested about 1 per cent of Singapore’s gross domestic product annually in R&D over the last 20 years, he said.