Vouchers not a long-term solution, government spending much more on structural programmes: PM Wong

SINGAPORE: Vouchers to help Singaporeans with the rising cost of living are not long-term solutions and only make up a small part of the overall Budget, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in parliament on Friday (Feb 28).

The cost of living measures and the support provided in the SG60 package account for only 5 per cent of Budget 2025, Mr Wong noted in his round-up speech after a three-day debate on the Budget.

“A much larger part of our spending is in structural programmes, especially to equip and empower Singaporeans through education, skills training, skills upgrading, job training and the significant moves we are making on SkillsFuture,” said Mr Wong, who is also the finance minister.

“All this will ensure Singaporeans do not just receive help, but are able to stand on their own feet and seize better opportunities for themselves and thrive in a rapidly changing world.”

Mr Wong was responding to comments from opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) on whether more focus should be on longer-term support instead of short-term handouts.

“The Workers' Party and the Progress Singapore Party appear to be unhappy and displeased that the government is providing vouchers to help Singaporeans with the cost of living,” said Mr Wong.

“They suggest that the government is relying solely on vouchers to help with the cost of living, but we've never said that,” said Mr Wong.

“These are temporary help measures, they are not long-term solutions.”

Mr Wong announced in his Budget speech earlier this month that as part of an SG60 package, all Singapore citizens aged 21 and above will receive cash vouchers of up to S$800 (US$600). These vouchers are expected to cost the government S$2.02 billion in this financial year.

Every Singaporean household will also get S$800 in CDC vouchers to offset rising costs, and this will cost the government S$1.06 billion this financial year.

The Budget was passed unanimously in parliament on Friday.