GST hike did not 'turbocharge' inflation as WP chief asserted; figure fell in both years of tax increase: PM Wong

DIFFICULT BUT NECESSARY DECISION

Responding to MPs’ questions on the need to increase the GST given Singapore’s strong fiscal position, Mr Wong said that the current position is “precisely because the government took the necessary steps early in this term to raise revenues”.

He said that Singapore would have ended the last financial year on a deficit if the government had decided against the GST increase due to its unpopularity, and if it did not see the unexpected corporate income tax collections which emerged only in the last two years.

“The projected balance in FY2025 would also have been a deficit, and that would have meant less funding for essential services, less support for our seniors, and fewer resources to invest in our future. Basically, Singapore and Singaporeans would have ended up in a much weaker position,” he said.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic at the start of this decade, which Mr Wong said “feels like a bad dream and a distant memory to all of us”, the country saw five budgets in 2020 and three in 2021, with the government seeking the president’s approval to draw from past reserves five times.

There was much uncertainty over things like when the pandemic would end, whether more restrictions would have to be imposed, and how much deeper a fiscal hole Singapore would end up with, said Mr Wong.

“But we already knew for sure that spending needs would rise over the horizon. It was coming year after year. We could see it happening. Healthcare spending was rising, especially with our rapidly aging population,” he said.

“We looked at different ways to raise revenues, including through property and income taxes, but these moves were still not enough to cover the expected increase in expenditure, which was sure to happen.”

To plug the funding gap, the “difficult decision” was made to raise the GST, said Mr Wong.

“It's never easy to raise taxes, and certainly not a tax like the GST, but governance is about making responsible choices, not just popular ones,” he said.

“We must ask ourselves, do we want short term populism or long term stability? Do we want to kick the can down the road or take the hard, but necessary decisions?”

Mr Wong highlighted that a comprehensive assurance package was also rolled out with the GST increase, effectively delaying its impact for the majority of Singaporean households for at least five years.

“At the same time, we have a permanent GST voucher, which we also enhanced. This ensures that the GST and the GST voucher scheme, combined together, will support the lower income groups and will protect them, not just over the next five or 10 years, but on a permanent and ongoing basis,” he said.

Mr Wong added that Singapore’s tax and redistribution system is “fair and progressive”, with its strong fiscal system internationally recognised by bodies such as the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.