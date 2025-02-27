Budget 2025 debate: MPs discuss investing in local workforce and fiscal 'marksmanship'

BETTER SUPPORT FOR WORKERS

NTUC assistant secretary-general Patrick Tay (PAP-Pioneer) called for more worker protections.

When retrenchment is unavoidable, he urged the government to take a firmer stance in ensuring that employers not only give early notification to unions and affected workers and compensate them fairly, but also prioritise Singaporeans for job opportunities and career support.

“Foreign manpower can help fill critical skill gaps and support sectors facing labour shortage, but we cannot over-rely on external labour,” he said. “We must also take a concerted effort to build our local bench strength.”

Fellow NTUC assistant secretary-general Yeo Wan Ling (PAP-Pasir Ris-Punggol) touched on several issues faced by women in the workplace.

She called for more government support for mentorship programs to help women return to work or enter new industries, and advocated for the mental well-being and confidence of women in the workplace.

For instance, NTUC’s C U Back at Work Program helps caregivers, especially women, return to work with flexible work options for more segments of underserved women workers.

She said that the NTUC Woman and Family Unit will re-engineer the program to cover pregnant mothers who are new to the workforce, ensuring that they enjoy their full maternity benefits while being secured of permanent employment after their delivery.

Ms Sylvia Lim (WP-Aljunied) said that the financial security of homemakers and non-working spouses also required attention.

This is because CPF members currently have the autonomy to nominate beneficiaries for their CPF savings upon death, even to the exclusion of immediate family members.

“This poses a potential risk to non-working spouses – typically wives – who have dedicated themselves to managing the household and, consequently, have limited CPF savings of their own,” she said.

She proposed that spousal consent be required for any CPF nomination that excludes them, and this could be implemented by mandating the spouse as a necessary witness to such a nomination.

“Such a measure would acknowledge CPF funds as shared assets within a marriage and ensure that both parties are aware of and agree to the distribution plans,” she said.

In cases where consent is not obtained, a default provision could allocate 50 per cent of the CPF balances to the spouse, with the member's nomination applying to the remaining half, she said.