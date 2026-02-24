Budget 2026 debate: PAP MPs call for prudence, caution amid global uncertainties

SINGAPORE: Members of Parliament from the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) on Tuesday (Feb 24) called for prudence amid global uncertainties, as Singapore recorded a surplus of S$15 billion (US$11.8 billion) for the 2025 financial year.

More than 30 MPs spoke in parliament on the first day of the Budget 2026 debate, with some raising suggestions on how the most vulnerable in society can be better supported

The surplus for the current financial year is more than double the earlier estimate of S$6.8 billion.

A number of PAP MPs opened their speeches by noting heightened global uncertainty due to geopolitical tensions.

“The global environment is rapidly evolving. We are witnessing heightened geopolitical rivalry, economic fragmentation and a growing willingness by some states to prioritise what they believe to be national interests over collective commitments,” said MP Vikram Nair (PAP-Sembawang).

“While international law remains indispensable, we must also be realistic and prepare for a world in which non-compliance is going to be more common and where major powers may not always abide by either the letter or the spirit of international commitments.”

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in his Budget speech last Thursday that the stronger economic position was partly driven by better-than-expected economic performance, highlighting the increase in corporate income tax collections.

The financial year 2025 ends on Mar 31, 2026.