Budget 2026 debate: MPs call for higher salary cap for Jobseeker Support Scheme

SINGAPORE: Proposals to raise the salary cap for receiving unemployment benefits under the Jobseeker Support Scheme were among the measures Members of Parliament (MPs) called for on Wednesday (Feb 25) to support workers.

Better protections for contract workers, as well as a rethinking of entry-level jobs, were also on the agenda as parliament debated the 2026 Budget.

Eight lawmakers from the labour movement were among the 26 MPs who spoke on the second day of debate.

They called on the government to raise the income ceiling for the Jobseeker Support Scheme from S$5,000 (US$3,950) to S$7,600.

This is to match the median gross monthly income of professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs), labour chief Ng Chee Meng said.

“As more PMEs may experience churn, it is timely for the government to review this income threshold,” said the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) secretary-general.

The Jobseeker Support Scheme provides up to S$6,000 for people who have lost their jobs involuntarily. They must participate in job search activities to receive payouts.

The first-of-its-kind scheme in Singapore was introduced in April 2025 and had received over 7,200 applications as of the end of August 2025.