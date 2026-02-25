Budget 2026 debate: WP MPs call for more support for families, solutions to raise fertility rate
The Workers’ Party (WP) Members of Parliament also asked about education and caregiving needs on the second day of the Budget debate.
SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party (WP) Members of Parliament on Wednesday (Feb 25) called for more support for families in Singapore, with various proposals including a personal income tax exemption for some mothers.
Speaking in parliament on the second day of the Budget 2026 debate, MP Louis Chua (WP-Sengkang) said that the trajectory of Singapore’s total fertility rate (TFR), which fell below 1 in 2023 and remained at 0.97 in 2024, poses a profound threat to long-term sustainability.
He added that the authorities must do more to “nurture a fertile environment” for parents to grow their families.
“If we can establish an AI council to provide strategic direction and to drive Singapore’s AI agenda, where is the equivalent council or dedicated, high-level focus to act with clarity and resolve on our existential demographic challenge?” he asked.
“The truth we must confront is whether the government is genuinely committed to structural solutions for our fertility crisis, or whether it is increasingly leaning on immigration as an easier way out.”
Mr Chua said that Singapore must be bold and innovative in its approach to raising its TFR, citing the example of Hungary’s “aggressive pro-natalist policies”, which include fully exempting mothers with three children from paying personal income tax.
Hungary expanded the policy so that mothers under 30 with at least one child will also be exempt from this year.
“Are we willing to be this bold in our approach, and exempt mothers from personal income taxes?” asked Mr Chua.
“The bottom line is that structural issues to our low TFR, such as work-life balance, societal expectations, and the high cost of raising children, must be comprehensively addressed.”
Singapore’s national coffers are “fuller than ever”, yet the structural burdens on the average household remain stubbornly heavy, said MP Louis Chua. Speaking in parliament on Wednesday (Feb 25), he pointed out that the persistent issue of “fiscal marksmanship” raises fundamental questions on whether the government is consistently taking more from the economy than it truly needs and the implications for the private sector. He said the sheer magnitude and regularity of these upward revisions suggest a systemic issue and asked if the urgency behind tax increases was truly justified. Mr Chua also called for better structural levers that automatically adjust to reflect the economic realities Singaporeans face, instead of handouts that may or may not be renewed.
HEALTHIER NOT JUST WEALTHIER
MP He Ting Ru (WP-Sengkang) spoke on the importance of making Singapore a healthier society to live in, rather than simply a wealthier one.
Touching on caregiver support, she stressed that care has always required “presence, trust, and reciprocity” and is not merely a resource to be allocated.
While there has been progress in caregiver support, there is still work to do for an economy that supports employees who also do unpaid care work, Ms He added.
“The government must foster workplaces where workers do not feel like taking this leave would limit their careers, or make them feel like difficult workers with scheduling problems,” she said. “We must see workers as whole persons with obligations that extend beyond work.”
Ms He also discussed overcrowding and the impact it could have on Singaporeans.
In her speech, she referenced a written parliamentary reply last month by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah to a question from MP Fadli Fawzi (WP-Aljunied) on whether the government expects Singapore's total population to be at, above, or below 6.9 million beyond 2030.
Ms Indranee said scenarios showed that Singapore’s population is expected to remain significantly below 6.9 million by 2030, and that 6.9 million remains relevant as a planning parameter for the 2030s.
She added that Singapore’s future population size depends on various demographic trends, such as birth rates, life expectancies, and migration, as well as future social and economic needs.
“If 6.9 million is just a planning parameter, then the question Singaporeans living in high-density communities like Sengkang need to see answered is this: at that parameter, what precisely does our infrastructure plan to provide, and at what point does this provision start to cause discomfort?” asked Ms He.
“The instinct to avoid having conversations about our population limits may backfire. It is a visible uncertainty that may cause anxiety, and actively dampen positive emotions. It is thus fair for Singaporeans to ask for greater clarity.”
She asked if the government would consider releasing population projections for each region as part of its Urban Redevelopment Authority plans.
Singapore's total population hit a new high of 6.11 million as of June 2025, with the increase mainly due to the growth in the non-resident population.
Will the government state the maximum population allowable in Singapore and how it plans to deal with that number? Will it also consider releasing population projections by region as part of URA plans? MP He Ting Ru asked these questions in parliament on Wednesday (Feb 25). She said it is fair for residents in high-density estates such as her Sengkang constituency to seek clarity. Releasing that information, she said, will provide a clear picture of whether regional infrastructure is or will be sufficient for comfort and help Singaporeans advocate more meaningfully for urban-related well-being issues such as access to nature and blue spaces.
TACKLING GAPS
MP Abdul Muhaimin Abdul Malik (WP-Aljunied) raised questions about various support schemes currently in place for families.
While he welcomed the announcement that families will receive an additional S$500 (US$395) in Child LifeSG credits for each Singaporean child aged 12 and below, Mr Abdul Malik said that Budget 2026 contains no "equivalent measures" for families with children who have moved beyond primary school.
“I invite the ministry to clarify whether it was a conscious decision to limit flexible support to children aged 12 and below, leaving families with older children without an equivalent, or whether this gap has simply not been revisited as family expenses have evolved,” he said.
In his Budget 2026 speech, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong also announced that the monthly household income threshold for means-tested preschool subsidies will be raised to S$15,000, up from S$12,000. This will kick in from the start of next year.
To strengthen support for student care, the government will raise the monthly household income threshold for Student Care Fee Assistance from S$4,500 to S$6,500, allowing more families to qualify.
While Mr Muhaimin said he supported both measures fully, he asked if a “transitional” measure that targets families between the old and new thresholds could be introduced in the interim.
“Singapore’s financial year begins on Apr 1, and many budget measures take effect on that date. And this is not a new subsidy category being built from scratch – MOE (Ministry of Education) and ECDA (Early Childhood Development Agency) already have the means-testing infrastructure, the disbursement systems, and the operator reimbursement processes in place,” he said.
“So what specifically requires this expansion to wait until January 2027, rather than taking effect at the start of the financial year in April 2026? If this is a deliberate policy decision rather than one driven by operational constraints, we must recognise that the families who were promised this relief will continue to bear a significant financial burden for an additional nine months.”
A published review of whether the structure of support for families with post-primary school-aged children is well-matched to the costs they bear. A stated coverage target and coach investment plan for ComLink+. An explanation of why this plan cannot start earlier in April this year; if this gap cannot be closed, a transitional bridging measure for families who are caught having to wait. MP Abdul Muhaimin Abdul Malik made these proposals in parliament on Wednesday (Feb 25), stressing the need to address the gap between the announcement and delivery of support for families in need.
In his speech, MP Jamus Lim (WP-Sengkang) stressed that Singapore’s education system cannot proceed with “business as usual” amid the advent of the artificial intelligence age.
“We need change not because our educational system is failing to deliver today, but because it is not adapted to deliver tomorrow,” he said. “This is the hardest type of change, requiring foresight, wisdom, and courage.”
Associate Professor Lim’s proposals included a shift away at the secondary school level from “major, high-stakes exams” to gauge student understanding and evaluate performance, as they would be less relevant in an AI age.
He said that while the Ministry of Education formally abolished midyear exams previously, the effort remains “halfhearted” without an accompanying rebalancing of the weight placed on exams and tests versus other forms of assessment.
“We need a mindset shift: away from testing as a signal of competence and a means of screening students, to a way to check progress and identify if any particular student may have inadvertently fallen behind.”