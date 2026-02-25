Budget 2026 debate: WP MPs call for more support for families, solutions to raise fertility rate

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party (WP) Members of Parliament on Wednesday (Feb 25) called for more support for families in Singapore, with various proposals including a personal income tax exemption for some mothers.

Speaking in parliament on the second day of the Budget 2026 debate, MP Louis Chua (WP-Sengkang) said that the trajectory of Singapore’s total fertility rate (TFR), which fell below 1 in 2023 and remained at 0.97 in 2024, poses a profound threat to long-term sustainability.

He added that the authorities must do more to “nurture a fertile environment” for parents to grow their families.

“If we can establish an AI council to provide strategic direction and to drive Singapore’s AI agenda, where is the equivalent council or dedicated, high-level focus to act with clarity and resolve on our existential demographic challenge?” he asked.

“The truth we must confront is whether the government is genuinely committed to structural solutions for our fertility crisis, or whether it is increasingly leaning on immigration as an easier way out.”

Mr Chua said that Singapore must be bold and innovative in its approach to raising its TFR, citing the example of Hungary’s “aggressive pro-natalist policies”, which include fully exempting mothers with three children from paying personal income tax.

Hungary expanded the policy so that mothers under 30 with at least one child will also be exempt from this year.

“Are we willing to be this bold in our approach, and exempt mothers from personal income taxes?” asked Mr Chua.

“The bottom line is that structural issues to our low TFR, such as work-life balance, societal expectations, and the high cost of raising children, must be comprehensively addressed.”