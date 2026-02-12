Budget 2026: Six months' free access to premium AI tools for Singaporeans taking selected courses

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans who take up selected artificial intelligence training courses will receive six months of free access to premium AI tools, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced on Thursday (Feb 12).

The move aims to help workers translate classroom learning into hands-on practice, as AI increasingly reshapes the workplace.

"AI will change how we work," said Mr Wong, who is also the finance minister, in his Budget 2026 speech. "The pace of change can be unsettling, especially when livelihoods are at stake."

He acknowledged growing anxiety among workers but said technological change would not come at their expense.

“We will press ahead with AI because we must. At the same time, we will put in place strong support to help our workers adapt and progress, because we will take care of our own,” Mr Wong added.

The premium access will allow course participants to practise using more advanced AI models, which typically require paid subscriptions.

“This will allow them to practise, experiment and apply what they have learnt,” Mr Wong said.

The initiative involves multiple ministries in what Mr Wong described as “cross-cutting” efforts. More details will be announced during the upcoming debates on government spending.

GROWING DEMAND FOR AI SKILLS

The announcement comes amid rising demand for AI capabilities across industries.

SkillsFuture Singapore said in January that demand for AI-related skills more than doubled between 2022 and 2025. Areas such as AI principles and applications, model evaluation and responsible AI practices are expanding rapidly, reflecting a shift from traditional IT roles to AI-driven applications.