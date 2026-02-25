Budget 2026 debate: MPs call for SkillsFuture to be more targeted, personalised for workers

SINGAPORE: Members of Parliament on Wednesday (Feb 25) called for SkillsFuture Singapore to be made more responsive to workers' needs, as debate on the national budget entered its second day.

They also raised concerns about ageing public housing estates, calling on the government to expand maintenance support for older Housing and Development Board (HDB) blocks.

MP Melvin Yong (PAP-Radin Mas) acknowledged that SkillsFuture has successfully embedded a culture of continuous learning, but warned of a "structural weakness" at its core: too many course options and too little guidance, leading to "choice paralysis".

He proposed integrating artificial intelligence to generate personalised training recommendations based on a worker’s experience, career trajectory, aspirations and life stage.