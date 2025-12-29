PM Wong to deliver 2026 Budget Statement on Feb 12

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver Singapore's 2026 Budget Statement in parliament on Feb 12 next year, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Monday (Dec 29).

Budget 2026 will be broadcast live on TV and radio, and will also be streamed live on the Singapore Budget website.

The full Budget Statement will be published on the Singapore Budget website after delivery.

"For real-time updates of key Budget announcements, the public can follow Ministry of Finance's Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp channel, LinkedIn and X account," MOF said.

"More information on Budget can also be found on the Singapore Budget website."

MOF also invited members of the public to share their views on and suggestions for Budget 2026 online through REACH's Budget 2026 microsite, Facebook page and Instagram page, and the ShareYourViews webpage of the People's Association (PA) between now and Jan 12, 2026.

"REACH, the Singapore government's feedback and engagement unit, will be conducting a physical pre-Budget Listening Point on Jan 21, 2026, at Geneo," MOF said.

"PA and its grassroots organisations will also be conducting physical ShareYourViews touchpoints at the heartlands."

Details of these engagements are available on REACH's Budget 2026 microsite and via PA's ShareYourViews webpage.