Budget 2026: S$1 billion boost for promising tech startups and growth-stage companies

SINGAPORE: The government will inject S$1 billion (US$792 million) into the Startup SG Equity scheme to support not just promising tech startups, but also growth-stage companies, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced on Thursday (Feb 12).

The move aims to strengthen Singapore’s enterprise ecosystem at a time when firms - particularly those in deep tech - are facing tighter funding conditions globally.

Under Under Startup SG Equity, the government provides initial capital to catalyse private funding for promising Singapore-based tech startups with intellectual property and global market potential.

The scheme has so far focused mainly on early-stage funding.

It will now be expanded in scope to support firms at the growth stage, which often require larger and longer-term funding to scale.

Mr Wong, who is also the finance minister, said in his Budget speech that enterprise funding is a key part of Singapore’s enterprise ecosystem, one that has been strengthened steadily over many years.

“But many firms continue to face challenges at the growth stage,” said Mr Wong.

“This is not unique to Singapore. Globally, growth-stage capital has tightened. As a result, many firms, especially those in deep tech, find it harder to raise the larger and longer-term funding needed to scale.”

Beyond the S$1 billion, the government will adopt a “more systemic approach” to strengthening Singapore’s growth capital ecosystem.

A new workgroup led by National Development Chee Hong Tat will be set up. Mr Chee, who is also deputy chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), will work closely with the industry to develop strategies to position Singapore as a leading centre for growth capital, Mr Wong said.