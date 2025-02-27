Singapore can be 'bridge-builder' in more fragmented world by serving as trusted innovation hub: DPM Heng

SINGAPORE: Singapore can play a unifying role in an increasingly divided world by becoming a globally trusted hub for technology and innovation, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Thursday (Feb 27).

“In a world heading towards greater contest and fragmentation, amid rapid advances in science, technology and innovation, Singaporeans can play a valuable part as bridge-builders and connectors,” he said during the debate on the national budget.

“Singapore can be a trusted and neutral global-Asia node of technology, innovation and enterprise. Together, we can learn from the best, work with the best, and build a better home for future generations.”

Mr Heng recalled that when he was working on his first national budget back in 2015 – he was Finance Minister from 2015 to 2021 – he was already thinking about how to support Singaporeans through the oncoming waves of changes.

“Even 10 years ago, at SG50, we knew big changes would come. We invested our resources, our hopes and energies in building a resilient nation. We never imagined we would be hit by a global pandemic that defined a generation, yet we pulled together, and pulled through,” he said.

“Our Singapore that celebrates SG60 this year is a tougher, stronger, and also kinder and more compassionate Singapore than the one that celebrated SG50.”

Looking towards SG70, Mr Heng called for the continued investment in all Singaporeans young and old, and the deepening of Singapore’s multi-racial, multi-religious and multi-cultural society.

“If we can forge our path forward, our youths today will serve as valuable bridge-builders, connecting ideas and talent across the world, to solve pressing challenges facing humanity,” he said.