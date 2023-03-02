All HDB coffee shops to offer budget meal options by 2026

SINGAPORE: All coffee shops leased from the Housing and Development Board (HDB) will have to offer budget meal options to diners by 2026, said Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann on Thursday (Mar 2).

Ms Sim was speaking in Parliament during the Ministry of National Development's (MND) Committee of Supply debate.

While the requirement for budget meals has been in place since 2018 for new coffee shops let out by HDB, it will now be extended to all other HDB coffee shops.

All rental coffee shops up for renewal from May this year will have to provide four budget meals and two budget drinks as a condition for the renewal of their three-year tenancy.

“This will make the availability of cheaper food options in coffeeshops more certain and pervasive,” said Ms Sim.

Budget meals must be full meal options and not side dishes or snacks, and must be from two or more different stalls.

In addition, two of the budget meals must be rice-based, and at least one must be halal. There must be a minimum of two budget drinks – kopi-o (black coffee) and teh-o (black tea).

For the existing 72 coffee shops that already offer budget meals, the requirement is slightly different. They are required to provide six budget food dishes, which must include economic rice with two vegetables and one meat, chicken rice, fishball noodles and mee rebus.

Budget meals at coffee shops offering them now are typically priced at around S$3 to S$3.50, and basic drinks cost around S$1 to S$1.15, across various estates.