Budgets approved in this term of government steered Singapore through uncharted waters: Indranee

SINGAPORE: The Budgets approved in this term of government have “steadfastly steered Singapore through uncharted and choppy waters with decisiveness, agility and forward planning”, said Leader of the House Indranee Rajah on Monday (Mar 10).

She was speaking after parliament approved the S$143 billion (US$107.5 billion) Budget for the coming financial year following nine days of debate.

Budget 2025 is the biggest government budget to be passed in this term of government, and the final one with the next General Election due by November, said Ms Indranee in a customary speech delivered by the Leader of the House at the end of the budget process.

She described the past five years as a “rollercoaster” for the government, as it began its term in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

It also had to grapple with the impact of wars in Europe and the Middle East and the accompanying rapid rise in inflation, alongside longer-term challenges like staying competitive and refreshing the country’s social compact.

The Budgets from 2021 to 2025, together with the four approved in 2020 under the previous term of government to fight the pandemic, helped Singapore to respond to these challenges and make “tough choices”, said Ms Indranee.