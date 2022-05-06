All you can eat: Buffet restaurants see surge in diners following easing of COVID-19 restrictions

SINGAPORE: A return of lavish spreads and the aroma of freshly prepared food wafting through the air, as diners wait patiently in line, eager to fill their plates.

Buffet restaurants are finally getting a taste of normalcy after Singapore scrapped restrictions surrounding self-service buffets on Saturday (Apr 30), more than two years after the pandemic began.

Self-service buffets were suspended in April 2020 after Singapore announced "circuit breaker" measures to stem the spread of COVID-19. Buffet lines were allowed to resume in April last year, although the food still had to be dished out by servers to prevent diners from coming into contact with the items.

At GoroGoro Steamboat & Korean Buffet, bookings have gone up by 30 per cent since Saturday, according to the restaurant’s manager Nick Aw.

“The restaurant was full over the long weekend. Usually it would only be about three-quarters full on a weekend, so it was good for us,” he said.

Meanwhile, The Landmark Restaurant, which is located in Village Hotel Bugis, told CNA that it received "quite a lot" of customers on Saturday, but did not elaborate on the number.

However, not all restaurants are rushing to offer self-service buffets.

Minor Food Group, which operates Kiseki Japanese Buffet Restaurant at Orchard Central, said customers still have to place their orders using the iPads on their tables, and will be served by staff members.

“When we couldn’t do self-service buffets, we pivoted to using iPads and that was successful and helped us to continue running our business for the past two years,” said the group’s chairman and CEO Dellen Soh.

“Now that the restrictions have been lifted, we don’t want to rush it. We want to make sure that we're all ready for it before we go back to being a full self-service restaurant.”