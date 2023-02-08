'Sacred cow' of not building HDB flats ahead of demand 'needs to be slaughtered': Pritam Singh

SINGAPORE: Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh on Tuesday (Feb 7) said that the “sacred cow” of not building new Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats ahead of demand is “one that needs to be slaughtered”.

This is particularly because of the “serious implications” an overheated housing market has on public housing prices for ordinary Singaporeans, the Workers’ Party (WP) chief told Parliament.

He raised the issue when proposing an amendment to the Government’s motion on affordable and accessible public housing. The House voted against the amendment.

Mr Singh said that the Government’s policy levers for affordable homes were not limited to cooling measures, but also included building public housing ahead of demand and stepping up private land sales.

“The Government regularly trots out the HDB housing backlog after the Asian financial crisis as a reason for not wanting to build excessively,” said Mr Singh.

Should an event like the 1997 financial crisis occur, Mr Singh acknowledged that the downside of building public housing ahead of demand was the excess stock of flats.

But in that “worst case scenario”, the Government could channel the excess stock into the oversubscribed Parenthood Provisional Housing Scheme or expand rental options for large, low-income households, he suggested.