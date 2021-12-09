An alternative to the norm: What if some housing developments were only built for renting?

SINGAPORE: As property prices climb and people's aspirations change, a housing model in which units are not for sale but only for rent could work in Singapore, analysts said.

Under this build-to-rent (BTR) model, which has gained traction overseas, all units are often managed by a single, institutional landlord.

This is in contrast to the build-to-sell (BTS) model that dominates Singapore’s property landscape, under which units are sold to individual buyers.

The prospect of a BTR model was raised in March this year by Nominated MP Cheng Hsing Yao. Mr Cheng, head of real estate developer GuocoLand, noted then that the BTR model was becoming more prevalent in other cities and was attractive to younger people, families and retirees.

The idea was raised again in November by MP Louis Chua (WP-Sengkang) as part of a broader pitch for more diverse housing options. He urged authorities to increase the stock of public rental housing across all flat sizes, and mooted a public-private BTR collaboration as one way to develop this supply.

WHY WOULD BUILD-TO-RENT MODELS HELP?

Generally, BTR projects differ from service apartments or co-living apartments as they are meant for longer-term stays.

They are also professionally managed, often with handymen service, housekeeping or community engagement programmes, said Mr Cheng in March.

More importantly, these rental units would be useful even in a country with extremely high home ownership rates to cater to changing aspirations and needs, said real estate analysts.

Ms Tang Wei Leng, managing director of Colliers Singapore, said that given Singapore's success with home ownership rates at about 90 per cent, it is timely to “provide an alternative housing option for different users – not just younger Singaporeans, but different age profiles”.

“A lot of things have transformed and evolved over COVID, so much so that one keyword that has come up very often is flexibility. Rent offers a lot more flexibility versus purchase.”

It would also cater to the growing desire for mobility, she said. For instance, those hoping to work overseas may not want to plunge into buying a home and instead prefer to rent.

PANDEMIC, RISING PRICES "MAGNIFIED" NEED FOR MODEL

Mr Alan Cheong, Savills Singapore’s executive director of research and consultancy, echoed that the pandemic has “magnified, accentuated and accelerated” the need for a BTR concept.

Demand for rental units has grown, amid the work-from-home phenomenon which has driven younger workers to crave more space of their own, he said. Their rising incomes have also allowed them to act on this desire.