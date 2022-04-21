Multiple police reports filed over Bukit Batok clinic dispute: SPF

SINGAPORE: Multiple police reports have been made over a dispute between an employee of a clinic in Bukit Batok and a woman who was accompanied by a child.
In response to CNA queries, the police confirmed on Thursday (Apr 21) that several reports were lodged and that investigations were ongoing. However, police were unable to confirm that all the reports were made by the clinic in question, Everhealth Medical and Everhealth Family Clinic.
On Wednesday, the clinic said in a Facebook post at 2.38pm that it was "saddened by the relentless blaming on the staff and doctor".
"Please be aware of the Policy For Zero Tolerance towards ABUSE and HARASSMENT of healthcare workers since Feb 2021," the clinic added, appending links to social media pages of the Ministry of Health.
The clinic also replied to a comment on the post, stating that a police report had been filed. It claimed that the "mother" had posted a "poor review" a day before the incident. The clinic also apologised for the "distress caused to the public".
In a reply to a comment left on another Facebook post, the clinic said that staff members had been "unable to work well in the clinic as there are crank calls (sic) ask us for details of the incidents".
Dozens of negative reviews have been left on Everhealth Medical and Everhealth Family Clinic's Facebook page since videos of the incident were circulated on social media earlier in the week.
In the first video, a woman is seen kicking a stroller while engaged in a heated argument with another woman as a child tries to intervene.
A second video, which emerged after the first went viral, shows the second woman arguing with the first woman, who appears to be a clinic staff member. The second woman then knocks items off the reception counter and leaves the clinic, before re-entering and throwing an object at the staff member.
On Tuesday, Everhealth Medical and Everhealth Family Clinic apologised for the "stress caused to ... the mother and son", and said that a staff member had been "reprimanded ... for her actions" and placed on leave of absence.