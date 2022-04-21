Multiple police reports filed over Bukit Batok clinic dispute: SPF

SINGAPORE: Multiple police reports have been made over a dispute between an employee of a clinic in Bukit Batok and a woman who was accompanied by a child.

In response to CNA queries, the police confirmed on Thursday (Apr 21) that several reports were lodged and that investigations were ongoing. However, police were unable to confirm that all the reports were made by the clinic in question, Everhealth Medical and Everhealth Family Clinic.

On Wednesday, the clinic said in a Facebook post at 2.38pm that it was "saddened by the relentless blaming on the staff and doctor".

"Please be aware of the Policy For Zero Tolerance towards ABUSE and HARASSMENT of healthcare workers since Feb 2021," the clinic added, appending links to social media pages of the Ministry of Health.

The clinic also replied to a comment on the post, stating that a police report had been filed. It claimed that the "mother" had posted a "poor review" a day before the incident. The clinic also apologised for the "distress caused to the public".

In a reply to a comment left on another Facebook post, the clinic said that staff members had been "unable to work well in the clinic as there are crank calls (sic) ask us for details of the incidents".