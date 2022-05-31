Former bus driver jailed for injuring 14 people in Bukit Batok interchange collision

SINGAPORE: A former bus driver was on Tuesday (May 31) jailed for causing a two-bus collision at Bukit Batok interchange that injured 14 people last year.

Loo Eng Chai, 66, was sentenced to six weeks' jail and a five-year driving ban after pleading guilty to one charge of causing grievous hurt to six people through a negligent act.

Another charge of causing hurt to eight people through a negligent act was taken into consideration for sentencing.

At about 5.05pm on Jul 11, 2021, Loo had just started to drive bus service 945 operated by Tower Transit. Before starting the route, he checked the vehicle to ensure it was in safe working order.

Loo had reversed out of his parking lot and was driving along Bukit Batok Interchange when he approached the stop line at a T-junction. However, he failed to stop.

He continued driving and turned right into the junction without keeping a proper lookout for oncoming vehicles that had the right of way.

At the same time, another Tower Transit bus was entering the interchange from the main road. Loo failed to give way to this bus, which was travelling from his left to his right.

Loo collided with the other bus, causing it to topple to the left, fall down a slope and land on its left side. He also admitted to stepping on the accelerator lightly before the collision.

The impact of the other bus uprooted the roadside fencing at the accident site. The other bus also collided into a bus captain who was taking a break at the lower pavement at the bottom of the slope.

The incident was captured in photos and security camera footage that were circulated online. Videos of the incident were played in court on Tuesday.

All 14 injured people were taken to the hospital. This included 12 passengers as well as the driver of the bus that Loo collided into and the bus captain who was on a break.

The driver of the other bus suffered nasal fractures, hematomas and lacerations on his body. He received 43 days of hospitalisation leave.

The bus captain who was on a break suffered rib and other fractures and head injuries. He received 83 days of hospitalisation leave.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chee Ee Ling sought six to eight weeks' jail and a five-year driving ban, arguing that Loo was driving a heavy vehicle with higher potential for harm.

Loo continued driving without due regard for the other bus, which had the right of way, said the prosecutor.

She highlighted that the six victims who experienced grievous hurt suffered injuries of a "very serious or permanent nature", which required significant surgical procedures.

Ms Chee also said that Loo's plea of guilt, show of remorse and absence of prior convictions were mitigating factors.

She added that the prosecution would not be seeking a compensation order as Loo did not have the means to pay.

Loo, who was unrepresented, told the court that he was now working as a cleaner, and that he needed to pay rent and support his family in Johor Bahru.

He asked for leniency so that he could be released "as soon as possible" to work and support his family.

In sentencing, District Judge Brenda Tan said that Loo's actions had caused serious harm and that his culpability was of a moderate to high level.

For causing grievous hurt through a negligent act that endangered the personal safety of others, Loo could have been jailed up to two years, fined up to S$5,000 or both.