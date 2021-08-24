Logo
Authorities investigating telco manhole explosion in Bukit Batok West
SCDF officers inspecting debris at 439 Bukit Batok West Ave 8 on Aug 24, 2021. (Photo: Ainslee Asokan)

Ainslee Asokan
Ainslee Asokan
24 Aug 2021 12:17PM (Updated: 24 Aug 2021 12:59PM)
SINGAPORE: Authorities are investigating following an explosion from a telco manhole in Bukit Batok on Tuesday (Aug 24).

Dashcam video footage showed the explosion occurring outside a multi-storey carpark at Block 439 Bukit Batok West Avenue 8.

A screengrab from a video showing a manhole explosion at a carpark in Bukit Batok on Aug 24, 2021.

When CNA arrived at the scene, a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) hazmat vehicle was seen, along with police presence. Bricks were scattered around the explosion site which had been cordoned off.

SCDF said it received a call for a "flash fire" from a manhole at about 9.10am, and that there was no fire or reported injury when they arrived at the scene.

"Preliminary Investigations indicate that the incident is accidental in nature and investigations are ongoing," added SCDF.

An up-close look at the rubble just outside a carpark at Bukit Batok West Ave 8 after an explosion in a manhole on Aug 24, 2021. (Photo: Calvin Oh)
An officer from Singapore's water agency PUB inspecting the manhole after an explosion and a "flash fire" on the morning of Aug 24, 2021. (Photo: Calvin Oh)
Singapore Civil Defence Force officers inspecting the site of an explosion at Block 439 Bukit Batok West Avenue 8. (Photo: Calvin Oh)
An overhead view of the rubble in the wake of an explosion in a manhole at Bukit Batok West Avenue 8 on Aug 24, 2021. (Photo: Calvin Oh)
Officers from the SCDF inspecting debris at Block 439 Bukit Batok West Avenue 8 on Aug 24, 2021. (Photo: Ainslee Asokan)
MP Amy Khor at the site of an explosion at Block 439 Bukit Batok West Ave 8. (Photo: Calvin Oh)

Member of Parliament for the area, Amy Khor was at the scene as well.

“The town council has activated everybody - SP, PUB, City Gas - just to check … all the manholes in the area,” said Ms Khor who was alerted to the incident by residents and the town council.

“We need to make sure the residents don’t get worried. The cause is still under investigation.”

According to Brian Seah, resident network chairman of the West Edge estate, an alert was received about the incident at about 9.40am.

Source: CNA/ga(zl)

