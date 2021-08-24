Authorities investigating telco manhole explosion in Bukit Batok West

When CNA arrived at the scene, a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) hazmat vehicle was seen, along with police presence. Bricks were scattered around the explosion site which had been cordoned off.

SCDF said it received a call for a "flash fire" from a manhole at about 9.10am, and that there was no fire or reported injury when they arrived at the scene.

"Preliminary Investigations indicate that the incident is accidental in nature and investigations are ongoing," added SCDF.