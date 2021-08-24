Authorities investigating telco manhole explosion in Bukit Batok West

SINGAPORE: Authorities are investigating following an explosion from a telco manhole in Bukit Batok on Tuesday (Aug 24).
Dashcam video footage showed the explosion occurring outside a multi-storey carpark at Block 439 Bukit Batok West Avenue 8.
When CNA arrived at the scene, a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) hazmat vehicle was seen, along with police presence. Bricks were scattered around the explosion site which had been cordoned off.
SCDF said it received a call for a "flash fire" from a manhole at about 9.10am, and that there was no fire or reported injury when they arrived at the scene.
"Preliminary Investigations indicate that the incident is accidental in nature and investigations are ongoing," added SCDF.
Member of Parliament for the area, Amy Khor was at the scene as well.
“The town council has activated everybody - SP, PUB, City Gas - just to check … all the manholes in the area,” said Ms Khor who was alerted to the incident by residents and the town council.
“We need to make sure the residents don’t get worried. The cause is still under investigation.”
According to Brian Seah, resident network chairman of the West Edge estate, an alert was received about the incident at about 9.40am.