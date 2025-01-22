Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Bukit Batok to get new park in 2028, trails to be improved at two other parks
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Bukit Batok to get new park in 2028, trails to be improved at two other parks

Construction and enhancement works of all three parks will be completed progressively from 2028.

 

Bukit Batok to get new park in 2028, trails to be improved at two other parks

Artist's impression of main entrance at Bukit Batok Nature Park. (Photo: National Parks Board).

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Charmaine Jacob
22 Jan 2025 09:00AM (Updated: 22 Jan 2025 09:16AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Residents of Bukit Batok and nature lovers can look forward to a new park along the Bukit Batok nature corridor, and improvements to two other existing parks, the National Parks Board (NParks) announced on Wednesday (Jan 22). 

Construction of the new Bukit Batok Hillside Nature Park will begin next year, with works set to be completed progressively from 2028. Enhancements to the existing Bukit Batok Nature Park and Bukit Batok Town Park will follow a similar timeline.

Overview of enhancements for upcoming Bukit Batok Hillside Nature Park. (Photo: National Parks Board)

The 9.2-hectare Bukit Batok Hillside Nature Park – roughly the size of 13 football fields – will be developed on the site of a former park, adding features like a new arrival node and trails. The stream within the park will also be enhanced to improve drainage, prevent bank erosion and allow visitors to get closer to its ecology. 

“Habitat enhancement through the planting of native species will provide more habitats for fauna and facilitate their movement within the nature park,” NParks said.

UPGRADES TO EXISTING PARKS

At the 35.2-hectare Bukit Batok Nature Park, improvements will focus on refreshing existing trails and amenities while better connecting the park to Bukit Timah Nature Reserve. 

Key additions include a boardwalk, quarry-viewing decks, a designated drop-off point and shelter at the car park. New exercise plazas and a play area for children will also be built.

Artist’s impression of the arrival node at the upcoming Bukit Batok Hillside Nature Park. (Photo: National Parks Board)

Similarly, the 41.8-hectare Bukit Batok Town Park will revamp trails to improve the recreational experience for visitors exploring the park and its quarry. 

A new arrival node from Bukit Batok Avenue 5 will also be constructed. 

BUILDING UP BUKIT BATOK NATURE CORRIDOR

Announced in December 2020, the Bukit Batok Nature Corridor will comprise more than 125 hectares of nature parks and 10km of trails between Bukit Timah Nature Reserve and the future Tengah Forest Corridor.

Nature parks and trails within the corridor aim to support wildlife movement and improve biodiversity, NParks said.

Map of Bukit Batok Nature Corridor. (Photo: National Parks Board)

“To date, 18km of new natureways have been established within Bukit Batok Nature Corridor, with more to be added,” Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said in a Facebook post on Wednesday. 

As part of the environmental impact assessment for the project, environmental and biodiversity baseline studies were carried out between February 2022 and April 2023 to learn more about the area.

Over 1,200 species of floral and fauna were recorded, including more than 200 species of conservation significance, such as the nervilia plant and sunda pangolin.

The Environmental Impact Assessment recorded over 1,200 flora and fauna species, of which at least 200 are of conservation significance, such as the Sunda Pangolin. (Photo: Maxine Tan)

Mitigation measures will include avoiding works in forested areas with high conservation value, salvaging plants of conservation significance and conducting patrols and outreach. 

“NParks will ensure that the enhancement work will be carried out sensitively, and mitigation measures will be implemented,” Mr Lee said.

Related:

Source: CNA/cj

Related Topics

NParks Bukit Batok environment Bukit Timah Nature Reserve

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement