New Bukit Gombak Park opens, with highest point at 45m above sea level

SINGAPORE: A new park at Bukit Gombak opened on Sunday (Sep 5), as part of a nature corridor that connects the Central Nature Park Network and the Tengah Forest Corridor.

Located on a hill, the highest point of the 4.8-hectare park is at 45m above sea level, said the National Parks Board (NParks) in a media release with the People’s Association and Sport Singapore.

A butterfly garden is situated at the highest point of the park, with butterfly-attracting plants and more than 20 species of butterflies. An inclined 400m-looped hill trek includes a flight of 108 steps that offer a view of the surrounding forest and greenery.

It also features a 480sqm dog run, the first in the Bukit Gombak area, with a sloped terrain for dogs to run unleashed.