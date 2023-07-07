Bukit Panjang LRT rolls out new safety feature that detects track intrusions using video analytics

SINGAPORE: The Bukit Panjang Light Rapid Transit (LRT) network has rolled out new cameras with artificial intelligence (AI) functions across all 13 stations to tackle track incidents much faster.

This latest feature by transport operator SMRT is an added layer of protection for the stations, which are unmanned.

The new iSafe system provides real-time detection alerts of track intrusions, as well as of commuters who stray too close to the edge of the platform.

SMRT said the initiative complements existing safety measures, including warning signs and frequent announcements.