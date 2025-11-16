88% of Bukit Panjang LRT renewal works completed: LTA

SINGAPORE: About 88 per cent of renewal works on the Bukit Panjang Light Rail Transit (BPLRT) system have been completed, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Sunday (Nov 16).

LTA said that “significant progress” has been made, and that the renewal works, which began in 2018, are slated for completion by the last quarter of 2026.

It will improve rail reliability and translate to smoother rides for commuters, LTA added.

The renewal works mark a major milestone in efforts to improve the reliability of the line, which began operations in 1999. Long-standing reliability issues that have dogged the line have been raised by former Transport Ministers.

In July, the line experienced two disruptions.

A key part of the renewal involves replacing and improving the power rail system, which has been in place since the LRT began operations.

“The works is not just about replacing parts. It also includes improving the design of components and modularised parts,” said LTA.

“These improvements allow for smoother transition of the light rail vehicles from one power rail to another and help with easier maintenance.”

The media was invited to observe one such power rail replacement procedure, which took place at Bangkit LRT station about 1am on Saturday.

HOW WORKERS REPLACE RAILS ON THE LRT TRACK