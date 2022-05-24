Commuters stuck inside stalled train as fault disrupts service on Bukit Panjang LRT line

SINGAPORE: Forty-eight people were caught inside a faulty train on the Bukit Panjang LRT line for about 45 minutes on Tuesday (May 24) morning.

This is due to a train fault that occurred between Keat Hong and South View stations at about 9.05am, said operator SMRT.

Regular service resumed at 12.05pm.

SMRT said its staff were on site within five minutes of the disruption to "facilitate service recovery".

"As the faulty train could not be pushed out immediately, our staff was deployed at about 9.40am to assist the commuters ... and guide them safely to Keat Hong station," said SMRT in a Facebook post, adding that priority was given to the elderly and children.

All 48 commuters arrived safely at the station at 9.50am, the company said.

Traction power was turned off and the Singapore Civil Defence Force was put on standby during the detrainment process, said SMRT. There were no reports of commuters needing medical attention.

SMRT said in-train and station announcements were made to inform commuters of a shuttle train service that was operating between Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Panjang stations.

A loop train service was also operated between Bukit Panjang and Senja stations, and a free bus service between Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Panjang stations.

SMRT said the incident resulted in an additional train travel time of up to 10 minutes between Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Panjang stations.

The faulty train was withdrawn to the depot for further checks at 12pm, and regular service resumed five minutes later.

"We apologise to commuters who were affected this morning," SMRT said.