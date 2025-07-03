Entire Bukit Panjang LRT line down due to power fault

SINGAPORE: Train services are currently unavailable across the whole Bukit Panjang Light Rail Transit (LRT) line system due to a power fault, said operator SMRT on Thursday (Jul 3) morning.

In a Facebook post at 9.18am, SMRT said a power fault occurred on the line at about 8.50am, and that there are free regular bus services and bridging bus services available for affected commuters.

SMRT added that there are in-train and station announcements to keep commuters informed, while its on-site staff are also working to resolve the issue and assist affected commuters.

"We apologise for the disruption to your journey and appreciate your patience," it said.

The Bukit Panjang LRT system is an 8km line connecting residential estates within Bukit Panjang and Choa Chu Kang to the North-South and Downtown Lines.

This is the second major train disruption to take place this week, after a signalling fault led to an extra 30 minutes of travel time for commuters on the Thomson-East Coast Line on Tuesday morning.