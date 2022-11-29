Bukit Panjang LRT upgrading to be completed in 2026 after facing delays

SINGAPORE: The upgrading of the Bukit Panjang LRT (BPLRT) is expected to be completed in 2026, Transport Minister S Iswaran said in a written parliamentary answer on Monday (Nov 28).

This was in response to a question asked by MP Liang Eng Hwa (PAP-Bukit Panjang) regarding the progress of the upgrading works on the BPLRT system.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) had previously said the renewal was on track for completion by 2024.

Mr Iswaran said that progress has been made, with part of the backend signalling system having already been upgraded.

However, he said that the project has faced "several challenges since 2020" due to the impact of COVID-19.

These include manpower shortage, slower progress due to the lockdown of cities in China where train manufacturing works are undertaken, and supply chain disruptions, Mr Iswaran said.