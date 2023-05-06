Wild boars in Bukit Panjang: NParks installing fences, MP calls for more traps after woman attacked

SINGAPORE: The National Parks Board (NParks) is installing fences to prevent wild boars from straying out of forested areas, as part of ongoing mitigation measures in Bukit Panjang after a woman was attacked in the area.

Bukit Panjang's Member of Parliament (MP) Liang Eng Hwa has also called on the agency to set up more traps to catch the animals, though residents CNA spoke to on Friday (May 5) said the boars should be left alone.

The attack on Ms Durga Devi happened close to midnight on Monday, with The Straits Times reporting that the 34-year-old resident had alighted at a bus stop at Bukit Panjang Road when a wild boar flung her from side to side.

She underwent four operations after suffering multiple wounds and cuts on her right calf, buttock and arm, according to the report.

In response to CNA's queries, NParks' group director of wildlife management Adrian Loo on Saturday said the boar was found lying by the roadside, and assessed by the agency's wildlife vet to have two broken hind legs.

The pig was "thus euthanised humanely", said Dr Loo.