Upper Bukit Timah Canal upgrade completed, boosting flood resilience with 30% more capacity

SINGAPORE: The entire 2.3km Upper Bukit Timah Canal has been upgraded, boosting its capacity to carry stormwater by 30 per cent and strengthening flood resilience in one of Singapore's most flood-prone catchments.

The completion of works on the final 900m stretch, which began in 2019, marks the end of a series of upgrades to the canal, national water agency PUB said on Friday (Oct 23).

The enhanced drainage capacity will benefit an approximately 1,000-hectare catchment encompassing residential and commercial developments, as well as key transport nodes.

The newly completed stretch runs from Rifle Range Road to Jalan Kampong Chantek, near King Albert Park MRT station. The approximately S$60 million upgrade also included the construction of structural supports for the Bukit Timah-Rochor Green Corridor within the canal.

As part of the works, the canal was widened and deepened, with its original trapezoidal profile converted into a U-shaped drain and box culvert to increase its capacity.

Upgrading works on the upstream section, between Jalan Jurong Kechil and Rifle Range Road, were completed in 2024.

With the entire canal now upgraded, PUB said it is better equipped to handle rainfall intensities comparable to those experienced over the past 15 years.