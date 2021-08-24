Heavy rain causes flooding at Bukit Timah Plaza

The water from the heavy rains had flowed into the mall from a pedestrian walkway nearby, rising to about 6 inches high, he said.

The flood began to subside at about 11.30am.

Ms Shallah, whose husband runs two stores in the mall selling Turkish lights, jewellery and homeware, said that by the time they arrived at 11.15am, there was water pooling outside their shop on B1.

The carpeted floors of their stores, and most of the items inside were soaked – including woven carpets they had laid out on the ground for sale.

The first thing they did was to unplug the lights to avoid any electric shocks, she told CNA.

“It was just such a shock. The entire carpet (floor) was wet,” she said.

At their other shop on the same floor, which carries home furnishings like pillows and rugs, most of the items were also wet.

“I haven't assessed the full damage yet because my partner has gone to get a vacuum for carpets to ensure that I won’t have serious collateral damage. I have a couple of carpets that are really wet,” she said.

“It was a big shock and I don't even know how it happened. I would like the management to get back to us about what happened and what they are going to do to help us.”