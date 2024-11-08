1 in 4 upper primary school students have been bullied: Singapore study

SINGAPORE: A new study led by a National Institute of Education (NIE) researcher has found about one in four students in primary school experienced bullying, with a small number saying they were also bullies themselves.

The study, conducted in collaboration with the Singapore Children’s Society and the National University of Singapore, comes amid several videos going viral on social media of children and teenagers being assaulted in recent months.

The study – which has not been published yet and was peer-reviewed – involved 581 students in the upper primary levels aged 9 to 13, along with one of their main caregivers.

About 23 per cent of the children surveyed replied “yes” when asked if they were bullied in the last two to three months.

The study focused on upper primary students due to a higher vulnerability in their age group in experiencing bullying.