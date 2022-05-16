Burger & Lobster branch at Jewel Changi Airport suspended after 17 people contract gastroenteritis: SFA

SINGAPORE: Operations at the Burger & Lobster branch at Jewel Changi Airport have been suspended following a bout of gastroenteritis.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a joint media release on Monday (May 16) that they were investigating six incidents of gastroenteritis affecting 17 people who consumed food prepared by the restaurant between May 7 and 15.

"In view of the suspected ongoing transmission, SFA has suspended the food business operations of Burger and Lobster Singapore Pte Ltd at Jewel Changi Airport, with effect from May 16, 2022, until further notice," said the authorities on Monday.

Four of those affected were hospitalised. One had since been discharged, and the three remaining hospitalised cases are currently stable, they added.

The remaining cases either sought outpatient treatment, self-medicated or recovered without treatment.

All food handlers working at the premises are required to re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1 and test negative for foodborne pathogens before they can resume work as food handlers.

The appointed food hygiene officers working at the premises are also required to re-attend and pass the Workforce Skills Qualifications' Conduct Food and Beverage Hygiene Audit course before they can resume work as food hygiene officers.

The licensee is also required to clean and sanitise the premises, including equipment and utensils and dispose of all ready to eat food and perishable food items.

SFA reminded all food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times.

It said that it will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act.