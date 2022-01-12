Burning smell in eastern Singapore over past 2 days reported, cause not due to industrial incidents or hotspots: NEA

SINGAPORE: The "burning smells" reported in the eastern part of Singapore over the past two days is not linked to any local industrial incidents or hotspots in the region, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Wednesday (Jan 12) night.

In response to CNA's queries, NEA said that it received feedback on the "burning smells" on Tuesday and Wednesday.

CNA readers also said they experienced it in places such as East Coast, Bedok, Loyang and Tampines on those two days.

"NEA's checks did not find any local industrial incident that could have caused the smell," NEA said.

"The Singapore Civil Defence Force also confirmed that they did not respond to any incidents involving open burning in the eastern part of Singapore."

It added that there were no hotspots detected in the nearby region.

As for air quality, "the 1-hour PM2.5 concentration readings have remained within the normal band (Band I) and 24-hour PSI levels within the ‘Good’ to ‘Moderate’ range", the agency said.

NEA has not received further feedback on the burning smell since Wednesday afternoon, but added that it would continue to monitor the situation.