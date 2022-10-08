'More like a robot than a human': How burnout worsened mental health in Singapore during the pandemic

SINGAPORE: In the middle of last year, Jovena Loon found herself dreading going to sleep at night, having difficulty breathing and feeling a lump in her throat and stomach “all the time”.

“I remember sometimes resting on my bed at night, thinking: ‘Why am I here to suffer?’” the 31-year-old told CNA.

Ms Loon, who works in innovation for a multinational corporation in the food and beverage industry, started feeling this way after a trying stretch in her career and personal life.

She had been double hatting at work for half a year before taking on a new portfolio. Then followed health crises involving two older family members, for whom she was the main caregiver.

Ms Loon’s negative feelings started surfacing at the end of that period, when the situation at work and at home stabilised and she had time to rest.

“It became apparent to me that my life was kind of not under my control. That I didn’t have any sense of freedom, prioritisation of myself. I was just fulfilling the needs of everyone – my family, my work – and I felt like I wasn’t anybody.”

She continued feeling this way for about three to four months, before deciding to talk to her manager about taking a break from work in September last year.

Looking back, Ms Loon recognises that what she was going through at the time was burnout. Her struggle mirrors the experiences of many in Singapore during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a survey of mental health across six Asian societies during the pandemic, commissioned by CNA, Singapore was the only place where burnout was the leading factor affecting mental health during the pandemic, chosen by 57 per cent of respondents.

This bucked the trend seen in Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong, where most people pointed to public measures to keep the pandemic under control, such as restrictions on mask-wearing and travel.

The results also contrasted with those from Malaysia and Indonesia, where respondents said the financial burden from loss of income most affected mental health.