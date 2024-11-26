How Singapore's first express feeder bus will benefit residents at route's extreme ends

SINGAPORE: The first-ever express feeder bus service in Singapore was launched so residents who live further from transport hubs don't feel disadvantaged, with those at the route's extreme ends set to feel the most benefits, transport analysts said.

Public transport operator SBS Transit announced last Monday (Nov 18) it would roll out service 298X from Dec 9, to provide faster connection to the Tampines town centre and transport hub in the east, for residents at Tampines North and Tampines West areas.

The express feeder will serve 15 select bus stops along the regular route of its parent service 298, which currently serves 36 bus stops.

Service 298X will ply a more direct route and skip intermediate stops from Tampines town centre to Tampines North and West.

It will only operate on weekdays, excluding public holidays, and during the morning peak hours between 6.30am and 10am and evening peak hours between 4pm and 7.30pm.

The new service is part of the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) Bus Connectivity Enhancement Programme, which will cost up to S$900 million (US$670 million) to implement over the next eight years.

As part of the programme, express feeder bus services like 298x will be introduced to enhance connectivity for residents at estates located further away from major transport nodes.

“Compared to existing feeder services, these services will take more direct routes with fewer intermediate stops, reducing residents’ travel time for the first and last mile of their journeys from major transport nodes,” LTA said in a July statement.

Transport analyst and assistant professor of strategic management at Singapore Management University Terence Fan said the move was likely made to alleviate the concerns of some of such residents.

“It’s likely that authorities don’t want certain residents to feel constantly disadvantaged because their homes are a bit further away from transport hubs and have to constantly endure longer commuting times even on their respective shuttle buses within their estates,” he said.

“(So), they started these express shuttle services.”