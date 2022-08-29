Elderly woman dies after bus accident along Tiong Bahru Road

SINGAPORE: A 49-year old bus driver was arrested on Monday (Aug 29) after a fatal accident involving an 80-year-old pedestrian along Tiong Bahru Road, at a bus stop near Redhill MRT Station.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and police told CNA they were alerted to the accident at about 10am.

SCDF said it conveyed a person to Singapore General Hospital.

The 80-year-old female pedestrian was unconscious when conveyed to the hospital, where she subsequently died, said police.

“The 49-year-old male bus driver was arrested for careless driving causing death,” said police, adding that investigations are ongoing.