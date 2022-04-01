Bus driver dead, 37 passengers taken to hospital after accident near Joo Koon

SINGAPORE: A bus driver died on Friday (Apr 1) after an accident involving two private buses near Joo Koon. Thirty-seven passengers were taken to hospital.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of First Lok Yang Road and Lok Yang Way at 6.30am on Friday.

A person was found trapped in the driver's seat of a bus, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

“SCDF freed the person using hydraulic rescue equipment and the person was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic,” it added.

A total of 37 bus passengers were taken conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and National University Hospital, said the authorities.

Photos posted on the Singapore Bus Drivers Community’s Facebook page showed one of the buses overturned on its side. The other bus looked to have fallen into a drain by the road.

Police said investigations are ongoing.