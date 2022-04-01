Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Bus driver dead, 37 passengers taken to hospital after accident near Joo Koon
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Bus driver dead, 37 passengers taken to hospital after accident near Joo Koon

Bus driver dead, 37 passengers taken to hospital after accident near Joo Koon

A photo of the road traffic accident involving two private buses near the junction of Lok Yang Way and First Lok Yang Road. (Photo: Facebook/ Singapore Bus Drivers Community)

Yasmin Begum
Yasmin Begum
01 Apr 2022 05:56PM (Updated: 01 Apr 2022 05:56PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A bus driver died on Friday (Apr 1) after an accident involving two private buses near Joo Koon. Thirty-seven passengers were taken to hospital. 

The police said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of First Lok Yang Road and Lok Yang Way at 6.30am on Friday.

A person was found trapped in the driver's seat of a bus, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

“SCDF freed the person using hydraulic rescue equipment and the person was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic,” it added.  

A total of 37 bus passengers were taken conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and National University Hospital, said the authorities.

Photos posted on the Singapore Bus Drivers Community’s Facebook page showed one of the buses overturned on its side. The other bus looked to have fallen into a drain by the road.

Police said investigations are ongoing. 

Source: CNA/yb

Related Topics

crash accident

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us