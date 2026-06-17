Abuse of bus captains on the rise as union looks to expand mental wellness support

SINGAPORE: The union representing Singapore's public transport workers is looking to strengthen mental wellness and counselling support for bus captains who face abuse on the job.

This comes amid a rise in reported cases of physical abuse against bus captains, as well as concerns over online harassment targeting transport workers.

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), 35 cases of physical abuse against bus captains were reported in 2025 - up from 26 cases in 2024.

As of April, 10 cases have already been recorded this year.

EMOTIONAL AND MENTAL DISTRESS

For SBS Transit bus captain Chooi Mun Sing, one recent encounter left a lasting impact.

In late March, he was driving service 88 near Ang Mo Kio Hub when he noticed a lorry and a motorcycle had stopped within a bus stop zone, blocking access for his vehicle.

"I alerted them that they were blocking the way, and they started spewing vulgarities at me," he told CNA.

"I was completely shocked. I didn't know what to do."

Mr Chooi reported the incident to his supervisor and later lodged a police report. But his ordeal did not end there.

Videos of the confrontation were subsequently shared online, which he said caused further emotional and mental distress. The experience was so unsettling that he considered changing his service route.