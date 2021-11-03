Two men to be charged with attacking bus captain who told them to wear their masks properly

SINGAPORE: Two men aged 61 and 70 will be charged in court on Wednesday (Nov 3) with attacking a bus captain after being told to wear their masks properly.

At about 10.50am on Tuesday, the police were alerted to a case in which a bus captain was allegedly assaulted by two men on board a bus along Loyang Avenue.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the two men allegedly assaulted the bus captain as they were angry with him for telling them to don their masks properly," said the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

Officers from Bedok Police Division arrested them on the same day.

"The police are also investigating the two men for non-compliance with safe distancing measures," said SPF.

They will be charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt with common intention under the Penal Code.

If convicted, they may be jailed up to 10 years, as well as fined or caned.

Breaching COVID-19 regulations carries a fine of up to S$10,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.