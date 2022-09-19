Bus captains reminded to slow down at 2 bus stops near Punggol MRT after feedback that columns obstruct view

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has worked with bus operators to remind bus captains to slow down when their vehicles approach two bus stops near Punggol MRT station, it said on Monday (Sep 19).

LTA told CNA that the "interim" measure will give commuters waiting at the bus stops a clearer view of the bus service number.

LTA's response came after a commuter took to social media to complain that his view of oncoming buses was blocked by the bus stop columns.

LTA said it was aware of the feedback on the two bus stops near Punggol MRT Station.

It explained that the widths of the two bus stops are "slightly narrower" than a typical bus stop, because they were converted from passenger pick-up and drop off points.

"The bus stop columns are located at the front due to the existing drain that runs behind the bus stops," said LTA. "Given the site constraints, moving the columns behind the bus stop would require the entire structure, including the drainage system, to be re-constructed."

LTA said it will be exploring improvements to the design of the bus stops through regular reviews of public transport infrastructure.

"Improvements will be made to these bus stops where feasible."