Refresher programmes, full-cabin simulators among ways public bus drivers learn to keep safe
There were 185 serious collision accidents involving public buses in 2024, compared to 200 in 2023 and 191 in 2022.
SINGAPORE: A child suddenly dashing across the road, cyclists cutting into their path and senior citizens jaywalking - these are just some hazards that bus drivers may face when on the road.
But before they face these hazards on the job, some are already exposed to them in the comfort of a classroom.
Flashed on the screen was a real video of a vehicle’s dash cam footage, showing a toddler suddenly dashing in front of the vehicle as it travels along a road at night. The vehicle brakes in time, and narrowly avoids hitting the child, who is pursued by a caretaker.
“You can’t control the kid, they don’t know what’s right and wrong, or (what is) danger,” said Mr Gabriel Seah, a hazard awareness training and test trainer for transport operator SBS Transit to a room full of bus drivers.
“But what you can control is your alertness, your focus, and the correct action to take.”
Another scenario is flashed on the screen of an old man who is crossing the road and gets struck by a vehicle.
Naturally, there were some groans among the bus drivers.
“You cannot blame the ah pek (elderly man), he has his own reasons to do what he does … two parties create an unsafe act that results in this accident,” he said. “If the driver had scanned the surroundings, he would have noticed someone passing.”
Another video was shown which involved two cars that did not want to give way with one another, resulting in a sideswipe accident.
He reiterated: “A bit of patience on the road makes a big difference. Don’t worry about that one to two seconds … it’s better to be safe than to invite this kind of unnecessary problem.”
The lesson is part of a one-day Bus Captain Drive Safe refresher programme launched in August 2022 that aims to reinforce the importance of safe driving among bus drivers.
Held at the Singapore Bus Academy at the Devan Nair Institute For Employment And Employability, over 4,000 bus captains, which includes about 40 per cent of active bus drivers, have been through the course, which also includes “scenario based testing” on bus simulators.
According to the Land Transport Authority, the annual number of serious collision accidents involving public buses in Singapore has “remained stable in the past few years”.
There were 185 such accidents in 2024, compared to 200 in 2023 and 191 in 2022.
Media were allowed to sit in and observe one of these lessons. Other than just watching different accident or close-miss scenarios, bus drivers are also prompted to discuss various scenarios with each other.
Though he has 27 years of bus driving experience, programme attendee C Elangkovan, a senior bus captain at public transport operator Go-Ahead Singapore, said that he had learned a thing or two.
“We have to learn more, what we know is not enough,” said the 59-year-old. “We have to keep learning so we can be safe from accidents.
Mr Elangkovan also said that he enjoys sharing his wealth of experience with younger bus drivers during group discussions.
“I will talk to them and teach them to follow all the rules, like how I’ve done,” he added.
Another opportunity for all new bus drivers to learn about safety is the five-day Enhanced Vocational Licence Training Programme (EVLTP). Started in November 2016, all new drivers are required to attend it in order to attain a licence to drive a public bus.
As of Dec 31, over 10,000 bus captains have completed the EVLTP.
TRYING OUT THE BUS SIMULATOR
After the classroom lessons and discussions, the bus drivers are then trained to avoid dangerous scenarios in bus simulators at the Singapore Bus Training and Evaluation Centre located beside the Singapore Bus Academy.
Operational since 2015, these simulators include eight that are of a full bus cabin. Several large screens surround the set up, simulating a drive down a road in Singapore.
The simulators replicate the driver’s console, instrument panel and driving characteristics and introduce scenarios to drivers such as heavy traffic, narrow roads, and high pedestrian volume.
When this journalist tried the simulator, he was bombarded by several safety hazards: Bicycles cutting off the bus, cars not respecting the buses’ right of way, and pedestrians suddenly dashing across the road.
Aside from feeling motion sick after a few minutes at the wheel, he also accidentally knocked into a “cyclist” after failing to brake on time.
There are also 10 basic simulators that use several smaller screens and a more basic driver’s seat set up to simulate hazards on the road.
Other than the Bus Captain Drive Safe programme, the simulators are also used to train new bus drivers during their EVLTP.
HOW SUCH LESSONS ARE APPLIED IN REAL LIFE
While safe driving skills could be mastered in the classroom, how will bus drivers fare on actual roads?
CNA shadowed 33-year-old bus driver Izwan Sabtu on a last bus journey on bus 198 from Bukit Merah Interchange to Boon Lay Interchange.
Departing at 11.45pm, the trip was largely uneventful due to there being fewer cars and pedestrians at midnight.
However, there was one instance when a pedestrian crossed the road in front of the bus though it was the green light signal for the bus.
While some motorists may honk or high-beam the errant pedestrian, Mr Izwan slowed down to let the pedestrian cross before moving off.
“When approaching a junction, I will need to slow down, and along the way, I will need to look out for pedestrians that suddenly come out of nowhere,” he said.
Then there are also other cars that may cut into his lane or fail to observe proper right of way. While not observed during the bus journey, Mr Izwan is ready for these situations as well.
“I have to be patient, and keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front,” he said.
And driving safe is not just about making sure the bus does get involved in incidents with parties outside the bus. Bus drivers also have to ensure the safety and well-being of passengers inside, shared Mr Izwan.
“For example, for the elderly and pregnant ladies, I will make sure that I will not move till they are seated (or) they hold on to something as they move to their seat.”
“To ensure the safety of my passengers, I will be 100 per cent alert no matter what.”