Bus driver in Bukit Batok Interchange collision charged with injuring 14 people

SINGAPORE: A bus driver involved in a two-bus collision at Bukit Batok Interchange last July was charged in court on Wednesday (Feb 9) with injuring 14 people.

Loo Eng Chai, 66, was driving an empty Tower Transit bus at the interchange on the evening of Jul 11, 2021, when he allegedly failed to give way and collided with another Tower Transit bus.

He was turning right in the interchange and the other bus was travelling from his left to his right when the collision occurred, charge sheets stated.

Loo was handed a charge of causing grievous hurt to six victims by a negligent act, and another of causing hurt to another eight victims by a negligent act.

The victims comprise passengers of the other bus, the 65-year-old bus driver of the other bus, and a 57-year-old pedestrian.

According to past statements by SBS Transit and the National Transport Workers' Union, the pedestrian was an SBS Transit bus captain who was taking a break and standing at the pavement when the accident occurred.

The victims who were injured by Loo's alleged failure to give way when turning right in the interchange include a 10-year-old girl, a 70-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man.

According to previous reports, both buses were plying the 945 route when the collision occurred. The bus carrying passengers mounted a kerb, smashed through railings and fell on its side.

In court on Wednesday, Loo said he wished to plead guilty but did not wish to go to jail. He said that his family would be "in hardship" without his income, and said he would try to apply for a lawyer under the Criminal Legal Aid Scheme.

He was offered S$10,000 bail and will return to court next month.

If convicted of causing grievous hurt by a negligent act, he can be jailed up to two years, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

The penalties for causing hurt by a negligent act are a jail term of up to two years, a fine of up to S$2,500, or both. He can also be banned from driving.