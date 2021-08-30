120 bus captains and 7 interchanges: A timeline of COVID-19 cases among bus interchange staff

SINGAPORE: A total of 120 bus captains across seven interchanges in Singapore have tested positive for COVID-19 since the first two clusters were announced just over two weeks ago, according to the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Monday (Aug 30).

Boon Lay interchange was announced as a new COVID-19 cluster on Sunday, becoming the seventh active cluster involving staff at bus interchanges across Singapore since Aug 14.

The recent clusters have prompted additional precautions for workers, and the LTA is working with public transport operators to minimise the impact on bus operations, said the authority in response to queries from CNA.

Singapore has about 9,500 bus captains, said LTA.

Sengkang and Bishan bus interchanges were first named as clusters on Aug 14, with Toa Payoh, Punggol, Clementi, Jurong East and Boon Lay bus interchange clusters announced between Aug 26 and Aug 29.

Toa Payoh interchange has the largest cluster of bus captains infected with COVID-19, at 33 cases. This is followed by Bishan bus interchange, with 23 cases, said LTA.

At Jurong East, 15 bus captains have tested positive for COVID-19, while there are 14 at Sengkang bus interchange, and 13 each at Punggol and Boon Lay bus interchanges.

The smallest cluster, Clementi bus interchange, involves nine bus captains.

According to Ministry of Health's daily update on Sunday evening, another 54 cases - aside from bus captains - are linked to the seven bus interchange clusters.

LTA told CNA that more than 99 per cent of frontline public transport workers have completed their first dose of vaccination, with more than 95 per cent fully vaccinated.

With the exception of four bus captains, the bus captains who recently tested positive are fully vaccinated, with most asymptomatic or showing only mild symptoms.

“Once a cluster at a public transport node is detected, deep cleaning and disinfection is carried at the location as well as on all affected buses and common facilities. This is in addition to the stepped up cleaning regime that operators have put in place since last year,” LTA's spokesperson said.

"We are working with public transport operators to minimise impact on bus operations."

The authority also said that operators are taking additional precautions for mask-off activities for workers in light of recent developments, including ensuring they take their meals and smoke breaks alone, even if they are fully vaccinated.