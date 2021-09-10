Longer waiting times for buses amid manpower shortage due to drivers in COVID-19 isolation
SINGAPORE: Longer waiting times are expected for buses as transport operators see reduced manpower due to drivers in COVID-19 isolation.
"Commuters are advised to factor in longer waiting times for buses when planning their journeys," said the Land Transport and Authority (LTA) and four public transport operators in a joint media release on Friday (Sep 10).
"At present, the increase in waiting times for the majority of affected bus services is within five minutes, with a very small number of services seeing increases in waiting times greater than 10 minutes."
To reduce the impact on commuters, more double-deck buses will be deployed where possible for services with "higher loading".
"This includes bus services that serve schools, as we expect increased ridership on these services when students return from their school holidays next week," said LTA and transport operators Go-Ahead, SBS Transit, SMRT Buses and Tower Transit.
Eight bus interchanges are active COVID-9 clusters. The largest cluster, Toa Payoh Bus Interchange, had 190 infections linked to it as of Thursday night.
Following the clusters of infections, LTA announced tighter measures last week for bus interchanges. These include segregating staff resting areas from dining areas, as well as setting up physical separators at designated smoking areas.
Most bus captains have been vaccinated and those infected are asymptomatic or show mild symptoms, said LTA and the transport companies on Friday.
"However, they will still need to observe the medical protocol to be isolated for a full recovery," they noted.
To maintain service levels, other bus captains have voluntarily gone back to work during their days off.
"However, as these measures cannot fully make up for the loss in manpower, our bus operators have started lengthening headways for some services to ensure that our bus captains have enough rest time," said the authorities.
Apologising for any inconvenience to commuters, they added: "LTA and the PTOs (public transport operators) will monitor the situation closely and make further adjustments as the situation evolves, including when more bus captains return to work."
