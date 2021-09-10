Longer waiting times for buses amid manpower shortage due to drivers in COVID-19 isolation

SINGAPORE: Longer waiting times are expected for buses as transport operators see reduced manpower due to drivers in COVID-19 isolation.

"Commuters are advised to factor in longer waiting times for buses when planning their journeys," said the Land Transport and Authority (LTA) and four public transport operators in a joint media release on Friday (Sep 10).

"At present, the increase in waiting times for the majority of affected bus services is within five minutes, with a very small number of services seeing increases in waiting times greater than 10 minutes."

To reduce the impact on commuters, more double-deck buses will be deployed where possible for services with "higher loading".

"This includes bus services that serve schools, as we expect increased ridership on these services when students return from their school holidays next week," said LTA and transport operators Go-Ahead, SBS Transit, SMRT Buses and Tower Transit.

Eight bus interchanges are active COVID-9 clusters. The largest cluster, Toa Payoh Bus Interchange, had 190 infections linked to it as of Thursday night.

Following the clusters of infections, LTA announced tighter measures last week for bus interchanges. These include segregating staff resting areas from dining areas, as well as setting up physical separators at designated smoking areas.