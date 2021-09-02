Segregating staff resting and dining areas among tighter measures at bus interchanges after COVID-19 clusters

SINGAPORE: Bus interchanges have segregated staff resting areas from dining areas, as part of enhanced measures following the detection of several COVID-19 clusters.

A total of 284 frontline staff members at bus interchanges have tested positive for the coronavirus from July to Sep 1, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a media statement on Thursday (Sep 2).

“This represents less than 3 per cent of our 11,000 frontline staff in the bus sector,” it added. “The public transport operators have taken the ‘vaccinate, test and trace’ approach to ensure the safety of their frontline workers.”

Fifty-five per cent of the cases were detected through active testing and were asymptomatic, while the rest reported sick or tested positive during their quarantine order.

All the cases detected as bus interchanges have so far been confined to employees and some of their households members, said LTA.

Besides segregated resting and dining areas, other measures put in place include single seating at dining areas, as well as setting up physical separators at designated smoking areas.

The frequency of cleaning of “high touch points” at staff areas will be doubled to at least once every hour, said LTA.

These are aimed at reducing the likelihood of “further workplace transmissions”, said the authority, which has worked with public transport operators and the National Transport Workers’ Union to enhance safe management measures.

They have been implemented progressively over the past few weeks.

As of the Health Ministry's update on Wednesday night, a total of 314 COVID-19 cases have been linked to clusters at eight bus interchanges – at Tampines, Boon Lay, Jurong East, Toa Payoh, Bishan, Punggol, Clementi and Sengkang.