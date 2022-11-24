Bus stop in Boon Lay allows residents to exercise to charge their phones

SINGAPORE: A bus stop in Boon Lay has been transformed into Singapore's first bus stop-gym.

Called "Recharge", the prototype will allow commuters to exercise and charge their mobile phones while waiting for their bus.

"This is a simple but meaningful initiative to get our residents to carry out simple exercises and charge their handphones while waiting for the bus," Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said in an Instagram post on Wednesday (Nov 23).

The project is a collaboration between Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), Land Transport Authority (LTA), Ministry of Health Office for Healthcare Transformation (MOHT) and Boon Lay grassroots.

Located at 20 Boon Lay Drive, this is a two week trial starting from Nov 21 to Dec 5, said Mr Lee, adding that vouchers will be rewarded to people who hit 150 minutes of exercise time a week.

However, participants will have to be residents of Boon Lay to take part.