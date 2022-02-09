Logo
Senior-friendly safety upgrades to 360 bus stops by 2025
Steps at a bus stop opposite Block 28 Jalan Bukit Merah were levelled to improve safety, while the bus stop's infrastructure was also enhanced. (Photos: Land Transport Authority)

Ahmad Zhaki Abdullah
Ahmad Zhaki Abdullah
09 Feb 2022 05:15PM (Updated: 09 Feb 2022 05:15PM)
SINGAPORE: By mid-2025, 360 bus stops around Singapore will be upgraded as part of efforts to make them safer and more senior-friendly, Senior Minister of State for Transport Chee Hong Tat said on Wednesday (Feb 9). 

"Examples of the enhancement works include removing steps, adjusting the kerb height to facilitate barrier-free access, and improving lighting," he said in a Facebook post. 

Mr Chee added that more seats and spaces for seniors and commuters in wheelchairs would also be added where possible. 

Upgrading has been prioritised for 117 bus stops with steps, he said, noting enhancements to these stops will be completed by the end of next year. 

Temporary bus stops will be put into place for commuters while these works are ongoing. 

"So far, we have 88 barrier-free temporary bus stops, and the remaining 29 will be set up by end April 2022," said Mr Chee. 

In a media release, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) highlighted the bus stop near Block 46 Holland Drive as one of those earmarked for enhancement.

The agency noted that a temporary bus stop was put in place on Jan 30 this year to ensure commuter connectivity, with upgrading works expected to be completed by May this year. 

LTA introduced its Bus Stop Infrastructure Enhancement Programme in 2019. 

Improvements that are being implemented under this programme include ensuring barrier-free access, providing more seats with armrests and "weather-protection measures" such as screens to limit exposure to the rain. 

Source: CNA/az(zl)

