Seven bus stops transformed into urban farms; all vegetables to be donated to local charity kitchen

SINGAPORE: Seven bus stops in Singapore have been transformed into urban farms and are expected to produce more than 100kg of fresh produce for a local charity kitchen by mid-January, GIC said on Friday (Dec 17).

The initiative is a partnership between the sovereign wealth fund and local urban farming school Gardens with Purpose, and was launched to commemorate GIC’s 40th anniversary.

A mixture of fresh produce including butterhead lettuce, Chinese cabbage, and Kai Lan, have been planted at the bus stops.

Gardens with Purpose planted the vegetables from seeds in their farm, and these plants will continue to grow at the bus stops until they are ready to be harvested.

The vegetables will be tended by a team of 50 gardening enthusiasts from the community every week.