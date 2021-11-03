The upcoming bus and train fare increase: What you need to know

ADULT COMMUTERS

When the increase kicks in on Dec 26, adult commuters paying by card will pay 3 cents more for journeys of up to 14.2km, and an additional 4 cents for journeys longer than 14.2km.

This means a trip between the Sengkang and Raffles Place stations, which is about 14.2km, will cost S$1.67 for adult commuters using travel cards, up from S$1.64 currently.

Meanwhile a trip from Boon Lay to Pasir Ris on the East-West Line will increase from S$2.13 currently to S$2.17 in the future.

Feeder services will also increase by 3 cents.

STUDENTS, SENIOR CITIZENS AND PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES

Students and senior citizens fall under the group of people under concessionary fares, along with those with disabilities and lower-wage workers.

Card fares will rise for this group as well, but will be capped at a 1 cent increase, on a per journey basis.

"Around 2 million commuters, or more than half of all Singaporeans, will continue to enjoy subsidised fares of up to 70 per cent off adult fares," said the PTC.

Low-wage workers will continue to enjoy discounts of up to 25 per cent off adult fares, said the Transport Ministry in a release.

Fares for commuters with disabilities will continue to be pegged to that of seniors, or up to 55 per cent off adult fares.

CASH FARES, MONTHLY CONCESSION OR TRAVEL PASS USERS

Prices for monthly concession and travel passes will remain unchanged.

A hybrid monthly concession pass for primary school students currently costs S$43.50, while that for secondary and polytechnic students is S$54, and S$90.50 for university students and Full-time National Serviceman. Senior citizens pay S$64.

Monthly travel passes for adults cost S$128.

Those who use cash to pay for their bus fares or purchase single trip tickets for train journeys will also enjoy unchanged fares.

Currently, bus fares (trunk services) and single trip MRT and LRT tickets for adults start at S$1.70 for shorter journeys of up to 3.2km, rising to S$2.80 for longer journeys.